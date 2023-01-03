The 26-year-old beautician was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve have received nearly 150 pieces of intelligence from members of the public in the past 10 days.

To date, three people have been arrested in connection with Ms Edwards’ murder. Two have been released on bail pending further enquiries while a third has been recalled to prison.

The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village when a gunman opened fire at the front entrance just before midnight on December 24. She was pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack.

The family of Ms Edwards said she was the ‘glue’ that held them all together and paid a moving tribute to ‘the most beautiful and bright star out there.’

“There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in” the family said. “She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

“Her laugh was infectious anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future. She was only just getting started.

“Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.

“We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always. My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend. She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone.”

Elle Edwards (left) and a screen grab taken with permission from the Twitter account of @MerseyPolice (right) of officers making an arrest. Picture: PA wire

Four other people were also injured in the shooting. A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is currently in hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition, a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33 year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “I would like to personally thank each and every person who has already come forward to tell us what they know.

“This is a fast moving and complex investigation and each piece of information is a vital piece of the puzzle to help us to understand what happened in the Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve.

“I would continue to ask people to come forward and tell us what they know. Even though we have received a lot of information from the public it is still important that people continue to speak to us.”If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers where information can be given in confidence.

“The people responsible for Elle’s death do not deserve to be protected and Elle’s family deserve answers.

“There is a special Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team.

“Information can also be passed via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.”

