Detectives have renewed their appeal for information and say ‘the answers lie within our communities’.

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a busy Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve, have issued a renewed appeal for information as they hunt for a dark-coloured Mercedes spotted at the scene.

Ms Edwards, 26, was hit in the head when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village a few minutes before midnight on December 24. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack.

On Friday, Merseyside Police detective superintendent Sue Coombs adressed the media sat alongside Ms Edwards’ father, Tim, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Coombs said: "We know that the answers to this lie within our communities. So my appeal to you is please tell us what you know and help us get justice for Elle’s family.

"Particularly, we want information about the whereabouts of a dark-coloured Mercedes that was in the Lighthouse public house car park before the incident. We want to know where it came from and where it’s gone since then.”

Ms Coombs added: "Elle’s family are understandably devastated by her shocking and needless death. They need answers and now it’s more important than ever that people come forward and tell us what they know."

The Mercedes, believed to be an A class, is thought to have been the getaway car. Detectives also need information about where the gun used in the killing was sourced, and where it is being stored.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs from Merseyside Police (right) with Elle Edwards father, Tim Edwards during a press conference at Merseyside Police Headquarters in Liverpool. Credit: PA

Three people have been arrested so far:

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, in Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison on licence.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been bailed.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody being questioned.

Family tribute to Elle Edwards

The family of Ms Edwards said she was the ‘glue’ that held them all together and paid a moving tribute to ‘the most beautiful and bright star out there.’

“There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in” the family said. “She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

“Her laugh was infectious anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future. She was only just getting started.

“Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.

“We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always. My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend. She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone.”

