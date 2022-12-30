Merseyside Police have made three arrests in connection with the murder of the 26-year-old Elle Edwards on Christams Eve.

Merseyside Police have released drone footage of the moment they arrested a suspect during their murder investigation into the fatal shooting of Elle Edwards.

The 26-year-old was shot in the head at The Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey on Christmas Eve, while on a night out with family and friends. Police do not believe her to be the intended target of the attack.

Four men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, however, their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Three arrests have been made so far. A 31-year-old man from Tranmere remains in custody, while a 30-year-old man from Tranmere and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry have been released.

Merseyside Police have released a video on showing officers making one of the arrests in Wirral. The footage shows officers entering a property on a residential street, before exiting with the suspect and putting them in a police car

Elle Edwards died during a Christmas Eve night out.

