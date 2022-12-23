Watch: Police chase reckless scrambler riders as they run red lights and crash

The fleeing trio drive into oncoming traffic, go the wrong way around a major roundabout and attempt to ride over the bonnet of a police car.

Merseyside Police have released footage of an astonishing pursuit of three scrambler bike riders racing recklessly through the streets St Helens and Knowsley.

The fleeing trio run red lights, drive into oncoming traffic and go the wrong way around a major roundabout as they attempt to outrun police cars.

Fortunately, it was only the riders themselves that appeared to get hurt as they crashed their bikes before being arrested, charged and sentenced.

The footage, from October 2020, has been released as part of Op Limit - Merseyside Police’s annual drink and drug driving campaign.

The riders - Matthew Doran, 28, of Crosby; Owen Moran, 23, of Liverpool and Victor Zhao, 18, of Liverpool - were sentenced in November 2022 and banned from driving for two years.