New rules have been brought in to crack down on anti-social behaviour in an area once described as the Wild West at night.

The move has been welcomed as the area has been “blighted by unacceptable and mindless behaviour”.

From today, Monday (October 20), new rules have been introduced across Liscard town centre to tackle “ongoing and persistent anti-social behaviour occurring around Liscard’s shopping areas and other town centre locations”. Wirral Council said this was particularly a problem in the evening, at weekends and before and after school.

The order gives police officers or any other authorised officer the power to take action if they believe people in a group of two or more are engaging in or planning to engage in anti-social behaviour within the restricted area.

Those people will be asked to leave the restricted area and will not be able to return to it within a 24-hour period. This zone covers the entire town centre as well as several of the streets around it.

The order also prevents people from wearing face coverings to conceal their identity with the exception of people who wear them for religious or health reasons. In addition, it bars the use of cycles, scooters or e-bikes within the restricted area other than in dedicated lanes or routes.

Other exceptions to this are if that person has mobility issues or is providing goods and services to properties within the restricted area.

A fixed penalty notice fine of £100 can be issued by any authorised officer if they believe an offence has been committed. The rules will now be in place for three years.

The local authority said preparations were now in place to enforce the new rules, adding: “This behaviour often involves large groups gathering and getting involved in anti-social behaviour.

“Some members of these groups wear face-coverings to try and hide their identity and some of the behaviour involves the misuse of bicycles, e-bikes and scooters. Residents and others around the town centre say the behaviour is intimidating and causes distress to them.”

The LDRS has previously spoken to people in Liscard following promises of regenerating the town with government money. One of the regular issues brought up was a feeling antisocial behaviour was on the ride with one man describing it as being like the Wild West at night.

Wirral Council said: “Evidence gathered by the council and other partner agencies confirms that the level of anti-social behaviour is having a negative impact on the community and needs to be addressed in the long term.” A large majority of 92% of those surveyed about the plans to bring in the order supported it.

The move has been supported by the area’s three Labour councillors Graeme Cooper, Janette Williamson and James Laing, who thanked police and those who had worked with them to bring the new order in. Cllr Williamson said: “For far too long, our town centre has been blighted by unacceptable and mindless behaviour which is acting as a deterrent to visitors, businesses and potential investors.

“We will not allow the behaviour of a small number of people to get in the way of our exciting regeneration plans for Liscard. We fully support the PSPO.”