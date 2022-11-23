The 53-year-old woman was shot dead in her Moreton home.

Merseyside Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old woman in her home in Wirral last month.

Jacqueline Rutter was killed at her property on Meadowbrook Road, Moreton, at around 1am on Sunday, October 31. She was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man from Birkenhead was arrested earlier this week and has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries. Two other men, aged 44 and 52, previously arrested, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remain on conditional bail.

Merseyside Police believe the shooting was a ‘targeted attack’ and are still appealing for information as the murder investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, said: “Progress is being made in our investigation but we don’t want anyone to see arrests and think we don’t still need any information which is out there. If you know anything and have yet to come forward, please do so. What you may know or have captured may seem insignificant, but could still form a vital part of this investigation.”

Detectives have been attempting to trace the occupants of a black Vauxhall Insignia spotted in the area at the time of the shooting. It is thought there were up to three people in the car. The vehicle was later found burnt out on Garden Hey Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with log 096 of Sunday 30 October.