Witness appeal launched after a 16-year-old boy suffers injuries in Huyton

Merseyside Police have issued a public witness appeal.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward and speak to Merseyside Police following a reported assault in Huyton on Saturday, May 24.

Officers were contacted at 6.15pm following reports of a disturbance involved a number of males on St Annes Road.

One of the males, a 16-year-old, is understood to have suffered a laceration to his hand and a superficial injury to his face - he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Merseyside Police are appealing for information following a reported assault in Huyton on Saturday evening (May 24). | Other 3rd Party

Police have launched an investigation and house-to-house, CCTV and witness inquiries are being carried out by officers.

A s60 has also been put in place and the order will last until 8pm on Sunday, May 25 - apply to all males aged 13-30 of any ethnicity in the area.

The order, under S60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, gives officers enhanced powers to stop and search individuals in the area and is designed to minimise serious violence.

Nick Suffield, Detective Chief Inspector at Merseyside Police, said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of St Annes Road who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Knife crime will never be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside and we would ask for the public’s help in finding the perpetrator.”

If you have information relating to the incident, you should contact Merseyside Police on social media via X (formerly Twitter) at: @MerPolCC or on Facebook at: ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’’.

Details can also be reported directly to the Merseyside Police website at: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101, quoting the reference number: 25000428891.

Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

