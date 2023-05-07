Woman arrested after man found unconscious in Liverpool city centre

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested following a serious assault in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 6).

At around 4.15am, emergency services received reports that a man was unconscious on the floor on Bold Street after being assaulted by two men and a woman, near to Subway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 22-year-old man, from Wirral, was taken to hospital where he is being treated a serious head injury. Merseyside Police said his condition is currently described as serious but stable.

A woman, who comes from London, was arrested nearby and she has been taken to a police station for questioning.

What the police have said: “The 22-year-old victim was with a friend when the assault took place and we are working to establish exactly what has happened,” Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Forensic examinations are currently ongoing at the scene and we will be reviewing CCTV from the area, but I would also like to appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information, or mobile phone/dashcam footage that may be able to assist our investigation to come forward.

“We appeal to anyone who has information to come forward as soon as possible. If you’re a taxi driver who was in the area of Hanover Street at the time of the incident at around 1am- let us know if you have dashcam footage which could help further our investigation.”

Providing dashcam footage: Drivers can upload dashcam footage to be viewed by police via the following link to the NICE website:https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/information-regarding-assault-on-bold-street

Advertisement

Advertisement