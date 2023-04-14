Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
50 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
1 hour ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
7 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Woman arrested after man stabbed and emergency worker assaulted in Newton-le-Willows

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding and assault.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST

A 43-year-old woman is in police custody, following a stabbing in St Helens.

Merseyside Police attended Southworth Road, Newton-le-Willows in the early hours of Friday morning, after receiving a reports that a man had been stabbed.

Paramedics were also on the scene and took a man, in his 30s, to hospital for treatment - though his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Most Popular

An emergency worker was also assaulted at the scene, and the woman was arrested on suspicion of both the stabbing, and assault.

What Merseyside Police said: “At around 4.15am we received a report that a man in his 30s had been stabbed on Southworth Road,” a spokesperson for the force said.

They added: “He was taken to hospital and is being treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and assault by beating an emergency worker.

“She is still in police custody to be questioned. We are in the early stages of investigating the incident and our enquiries are ongoing.”

Contacting the police: If you have any information, contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any further information, quoting 23000315070.

Related topics:Hospital