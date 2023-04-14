Woman arrested after man stabbed and emergency worker assaulted in Newton-le-Willows

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding and assault.

A 43-year-old woman is in police custody, following a stabbing in St Helens.

Merseyside Police attended Southworth Road, Newton-le-Willows in the early hours of Friday morning, after receiving a reports that a man had been stabbed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramedics were also on the scene and took a man, in his 30s, to hospital for treatment - though his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

An emergency worker was also assaulted at the scene, and the woman was arrested on suspicion of both the stabbing, and assault.

What Merseyside Police said: “At around 4.15am we received a report that a man in his 30s had been stabbed on Southworth Road,” a spokesperson for the force said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They added: “He was taken to hospital and is being treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and assault by beating an emergency worker.

“She is still in police custody to be questioned. We are in the early stages of investigating the incident and our enquiries are ongoing.”