Police are hunting a gunman who left the pub car park in a dark coloured vehicle.

Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was fatally shot in a busy Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village just before midnight following reports of gunshots.

Three injured men and a young woman were taken to hospital, but the female victim was sadly pronounced dead.

The area has been cordoned off whilst officers carry out witness enquiries and examine any CCTV footage.

Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people.

“A woman has tragically lost her life at Christmas whilst several people are being treated in hospital and our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village last night who witnessed the incident or has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

"We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark coloured vehicle – possibly a dark coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately.”

A general view of the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village: Image Google Street View

How to contact police

