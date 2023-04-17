Crosby beach gets new ‘iron men’ to highlight cancer inequalities

“If you live in the North West of England, you’re 25% more likely to experience cancer in your lifetime.”

Antony Gormley's iconic sculptures at Crosby Beach have been joined by a collection of new 'neighbours', as North West Cancer Research launches a campaign to highlight the cancer inequalities in the region.

The charity, which is dedicated to prioritising the cancer needs of people living in the North West and North Wales, has created six temporary versions of the famous figures, whose bodies are emblazoned with stats relating to the shocking rates of five common cancers across the region.

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: “If you live in the North West of England, you’re 25% more likely than the national average to experience cancer in your lifetime. That’s quite a big number. That’s a big increase. Sadly we are likely to be diagnosed with cancer later as well that makes people's treatment journey, much more difficult."

"What we’re trying to do here today is highlight North West Cancer research as a charity. We’ve existed since 1948. We’ve got a track record of funding some really amazing research right here in Liverpool and in Merseyside. We want people to be aware of us as an organisation but also be aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer and how they can reduce their own risks as well."

The campaign: As a region, the North West has significantly higher rates of cancer when compared with the rest of the country.

North West Cancer Research's latest campaign 'Cancer Has No Place in Our Home' has been launched to highlight these inequalities and show communities what it is doing to stamp them out.

These inequalities includes a number of stark differences in incidences of specific cancers in each of the region's counties, five of which are today immortalised alongside the iron men on Crosby beach.

In Liverpool City Region, there is a 26% higher rate of bladder cancer being diagnosed, compared with the national average.

