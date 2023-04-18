Register
Six new ‘iron men’ join Antony Gormley sculptures on Crosby beach

“If you live in the North West of England, you’re 25% more likely to experience cancer in your lifetime.”

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST

Antony Gormley's iconic sculptures at Crosby Beach have been joined by a collection of new 'neighbours', as North West Cancer Research launches a campaign to highlight the cancer inequalities in the region.

The charity has created six temporary versions of the famous figures, whose bodies are emblazoned with stats relating to the shocking rates of five common cancers across the region.

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: “If you live in the North West of England, you’re 25% more likely than the national average to experience cancer in your lifetime. That’s quite a big number. That’s a big increase. Sadly we are likely to be diagnosed with cancer later as well that makes people's treatment journey, much more difficult."

The campaign: The North West has significantly higher rates of cancer when compared with the rest of the country. The 'Cancer Has No Place in Our Home' campaign has been launched to highlight these inequalities and show communities what it is doing to stamp them out.

These inequalities includes a number of stark differences in incidences of specific cancers in each of the region's counties, five of which are today immortalised alongside the iron men on Crosby beach.

  • In Liverpool City Region, there is a 26% higher rate of bladder cancer being diagnosed, compared with the national average.
  • People living in Greater Manchester are 21%more likely to be diagnosed with liver cancer.
  • Residents in Cheshire are 20% more likely to be given a diagnosis of skin cancer than the national average
  • Ovarian cancer is 24% more likely for those in Lancashire.
  • In Cumbria, colon cancer rates are 21% higher than the rest of the country.

For our full feature watch the video at the top of this page.

Antony Gormley’s sculptures gain six new neighbours as North West Cancer Research launches its Cancer Has No Place In Our Home campaign on Crosby Beach. Image: Anthony DevlinAntony Gormley’s sculptures gain six new neighbours as North West Cancer Research launches its Cancer Has No Place In Our Home campaign on Crosby Beach. Image: Anthony Devlin
