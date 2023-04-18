“If you live in the North West of England, you’re 25% more likely to experience cancer in your lifetime.”

Antony Gormley's iconic sculptures at Crosby Beach have been joined by a collection of new 'neighbours', as North West Cancer Research launches a campaign to highlight the cancer inequalities in the region.

The charity has created six temporary versions of the famous figures, whose bodies are emblazoned with stats relating to the shocking rates of five common cancers across the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: “If you live in the North West of England, you’re 25% more likely than the national average to experience cancer in your lifetime. That’s quite a big number. That’s a big increase. Sadly we are likely to be diagnosed with cancer later as well that makes people's treatment journey, much more difficult."

The campaign: The North West has significantly higher rates of cancer when compared with the rest of the country. The 'Cancer Has No Place in Our Home' campaign has been launched to highlight these inequalities and show communities what it is doing to stamp them out.

These inequalities includes a number of stark differences in incidences of specific cancers in each of the region's counties, five of which are today immortalised alongside the iron men on Crosby beach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Liverpool City Region, there is a 26% higher rate of bladder cancer being diagnosed, compared with the national average.

People living in Greater Manchester are 21%more likely to be diagnosed with liver cancer.

Residents in Cheshire are 20% more likely to be given a diagnosis of skin cancer than the national average

Ovarian cancer is 24% more likely for those in Lancashire.

In Cumbria, colon cancer rates are 21% higher than the rest of the country.

For our full feature watch the video at the top of this page.