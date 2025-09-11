A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ellis Cox.

19-year-old Ellis was fatally shot on June 23 last year at the Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the tragic murder, but no one has been charged yet.

Earlier today (September 11) Merseyside Police that a 32-year-old man from Croxteth was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm. He has been taken into police custody and will be questioned by detectives.

The force have now made five arrests in connection with the murder of Ellis Cox.

Detective Inspector Steve Wilkinson said: “Our investigation is making progress and this man will now be questioned about Ellis’ murder.

Ellis Cox. | Handout

“Although we have made another arrest in connection with this incident, I want to urge anyone with information to come forward.

“I want to thank the community so far for the information they have provided to us and assure them that we are determined to get justice for Ellis’ family.

“We’re continuing to appeal for any information from anyone who is yet to come forward, the smallest detail of which could be vital to our inquiries.”

In a tribute to Ellis on the one-year anniversary of his death in June of this year, Ellis’ family urged people with information to come forward. They arranged for a number of digital screens across the city to display the appeal and Liverpool Town Hall, St George’s Hall and the Cunard building in Liverpool city centre lit up in Ellis’s favourite colour, orange.

His family said: “Ellis was our whole world. A gentle giant so kind and loving his family was everything to him. We don’t know how to fully express our love for him as its immeasurable and losing him is something we will never recover from.”

Visit a dedicated web page to submit information or footage which can help in the investigation of Ellis’s murder: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP23M53-PO1