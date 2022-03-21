Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the face in Croxteth on Sunday night.
Police responded to reports of a loud bang at around 11pm and found damage to a bus stop on Croxteth Hall Lane consistent with a shooting.
A short time later a 30 year-old man arrived at hospital with a shotgun pellet injury to his face. His injury is not believed to be life threatening.
Witnesses saw a dark coloured vehicle leaving the scene after the shooting.
Trio arrested for attempted murder
Three men, aged 21, 29 and 32, have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate.
All three men currently remain in custody as enquiries continue.
An investigation is currently underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.
Road closures remain in place to allow for searches to be carried out this morning.
What’s been said
Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages as we seek to establish what happened last night. I would ask anyone who was in the area of Croxteth Hall Lane at around 11pm who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact us.
“I would also encourage anyone, including taxi and delivery drivers, to check their dashcams in case they captured anything significant.
“Firearms have no place on the streets of Merseyside and we remain committed to removing them and the people who choose to carry them. I would urge anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
How to contact police
Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000194829