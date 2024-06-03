Cunard’s £479 million Queen Anne liner has arrived in Liverpool and the city is geared up for a day of celebrations in her honour, with the Pier Head transformed into a festival site.

Reminiscent of the Eurovision Village last year, a range of food stalls, deck chairs and security can be seen around the area, with a huge performance stage ready for Emma and Matt Willis to host the event.

Though the official naming ceremony is not set to begin until 4.00pm, crowds could be seen at the Pier Head just after lunchtime, visiting the kiosks or securing a good spot near the main stage.

Live entertainment will kick off at 2.30pm with street theatre and choir performances ahead of the main event, with special guest Andrea Bocelli set to give a knock-out performance after 5.00pm.

Evening celebrations will commence at 8.30pm, with performances from DJ Craig Charles and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Fireworks will explode over the River Mersey from 10.15pm, as the city says goodbye to Queen Anne.

We’ll be at Pier Head throughout the day, providing regular updates from the scene - including an array of brilliant photographs...

1 . Cunard's Queen Anne in Liverpool Queen Anne banners on the Pier Head. Photo: Emma Dukes

2 . Cunard's Queen Anne in Liverpool The Cunard Luxury Cruise Liner, 'Queen Anne' arrives at The River Mersey ahead of a naming ceremony at the Pier Head Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Cunard's Queen Anne in Liverpool Food stalls at the Pier Head. Photo: Emma Dukes

4 . Cunard's Queen Anne in Liverpool The main stage and the glorious Queen Anne. Photo: Emma Dukes