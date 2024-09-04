Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cunard’s flagship ocean liner will dock in Liverpool this week to celebrate her 400th transatlantic crossing after passing the Merseyside coastline.

The full schedule for Queen Mary 2’s return to the Mersey has been revealed ahead of her milestone visit to Cunard’s spiritual home.

The flagship ocean liner will make an overnight call in Liverpool this week to celebrate her 400th transatlantic crossing, with thousands of spectators expected to line vantage points at Formby, New Brighton and Crosby as she nears the city.

Queen Mary 2 will visit the Mersey on Friday (September 6), docking at Liverpool Cruise Terminal overnight before departing on Saturday (September 7). Her historic voyage to Liverpool started in New York on August 23, where she commenced her 400th crossing of the Atlantic, arriving in her homeport of Southampton a week later before continuing across the British Isles.

Cunard's impressive Liner Queen Mary 2 sailed her maiden voyage to Liverpool in 2009. Large crowds welcomed the huge liner at the Pier Head ferry terminal. | John Bradley, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Schedule for Cunard Queen Mary 2 on the Mersey (Friday, September 6)

Mersey Bar 12.00pm

Formby 12.25pm

Crosby 12.50pm

Brazil Buoy 1.15pm

Swing Mid River 1.35pm

Alongside Liverpool Cruise Terminal 2.30pm

Queen Mary 2 is due to depart Liverpool Cruise Terminal at 11.59pm on Saturday, September 7 as she makes her way Cobh in Ireland.