Queen Mary 2: When and where to see huge Cunard ship as she returns to Liverpool - full schedule and timings
The full schedule for Queen Mary 2’s return to the Mersey has been revealed ahead of her milestone visit to Cunard’s spiritual home.
The flagship ocean liner will make an overnight call in Liverpool this week to celebrate her 400th transatlantic crossing, with thousands of spectators expected to line vantage points at Formby, New Brighton and Crosby as she nears the city.
Queen Mary 2 will visit the Mersey on Friday (September 6), docking at Liverpool Cruise Terminal overnight before departing on Saturday (September 7). Her historic voyage to Liverpool started in New York on August 23, where she commenced her 400th crossing of the Atlantic, arriving in her homeport of Southampton a week later before continuing across the British Isles.
Schedule for Cunard Queen Mary 2 on the Mersey (Friday, September 6)
- Mersey Bar 12.00pm
- Formby 12.25pm
- Crosby 12.50pm
- Brazil Buoy 1.15pm
- Swing Mid River 1.35pm
- Alongside Liverpool Cruise Terminal 2.30pm
Queen Mary 2 is due to depart Liverpool Cruise Terminal at 11.59pm on Saturday, September 7 as she makes her way Cobh in Ireland.
