An award-winning retail concept that champions independent makers and small businesses has opened in Liverpool city centre.

Curated Makers opened on October 25 at The Bluecoat, with products from over 50 small businesses and regional creatives.

The store showcases a range of goods from hand-poured candles and original artwork to unique gifts, cards, treats and more — all lovingly crafted by talented independent makers.

Among the makers featured are cards and decorations by Sophie Green, illustrations by Moo and Snip, handmade ceramics by mud+maker and hand poured candles from Opie Studio and The Liverpool Candle Company, giving shoppers the chance to discover locally made gifts while supporting small businesses this Christmas.

Mary Cloake, the Bluecoat's Chief Executive, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Curated Makers to the Bluecoat for the festive season.

“The pop-up brings an exciting range of products made by talented small businesses, and fits perfectly within our existing community of independent retailers to offer visitors further opportunity to shop local and find one-of-a-kind gifts at the Bluecoat this Christmas."

The Bluecoat pop-up is open until January 11, 2026.