WATCH: Your latest news update for Merseyside.

📰 The family of 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch, who died following a dog attack in St Helens on Monday, have issued a statement.

They've said: "As a family, we would like to thank the community for their support. We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with the tragic loss of our much-loved Bella-Rae.

“She will be sadly missed but never forgotten."

📰 Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a massive wildfire swept through a marshland nature reserve on the Wirral peninsular at the weekend.

Six fire engines tackled the blaze, which started just before 6:30 pm on Saturday.

📰 RMT members will be joined by other activists this week in Liverpool for two demonstrations to protest 800 P&O workers were made redundant. They're calling on the government to take action against the ferry company.