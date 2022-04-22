Watch your latest news bulletin for Liverpool and Merseyside.

📰 Merseyrail will begin to operate services every 15-minutes across most of the network from Monday May 2.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw services reduced due to the impact on staffing numbers, however, with restrictions removed and more staff available, the operator announced a return to its pre-COVID frequency.

📰 Merseyside Police are appealing for help in identifying a man in connection with an assault in Rainford Square in the early hours on April 2nd. The 35 year old man who was attacked is recovering at home after being treated in hospital for a serious neck injury.

