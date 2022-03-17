WATCH: Your latest news update for Merseyside.

📰 A man stabbed to death in Old Swan has been named as 39-year-old Dylan Bacon.

His family said: “Dylan was loved by everyone in Old Swan. He had the most infectious smile and energy.”

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with his murder.

📰 Some areas of Liverpool have seen more than a 250% rise in coronavirus cases.

Netherley is the neighbourhood that has seen the most significant jump in cases in the past week.

They had 644.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest weekly figures.

📰 A video of a man dancing at a bus stop on Great Homer Street has gone viral after bringing delight to residents of the city.

Filmed by Hayley Louise Taylor and shared by Angies Liverpool on Twitter, the footage shows Zumba instructor Orlando Tirelli happily dancing away while waiting for a bus.