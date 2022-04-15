WATCH your latest news bulletin for Liverpool and Merseyside.

📰 Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have joined forces to urge MPs to back a Hillsborough Law.

The mayors have written to all 650 British MPs, urging them to support proposed changes to the justice system for fairer treatment for bereaved families.

📰 As the cost of living soars, a new study has revealed that some university students have resorted to selling their possessions to cope with rising prices.

The independent research commissioned by Unite Students also showed that 50% of students said financial issues are affecting their mental health.

📰 Liverpool Council has confirmed when residents across the city will receive a council tax rebate to help with energy bills.

Around 103,000 households are paying council tax by direct debit across Liverpool, and it is anticipated that the first payments of £150 will start to be sent out by the end of this month, into early May.