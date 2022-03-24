WATCH: Your latest news update for Merseyside.

📰 Detectives investigating the murder of Vera Anderson, which took place on 24 August 1991 in Penketh, Warrington, have arrested two people.

A 70-year-old man from Widnes and a 61-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ms Anderson was found dead with her throat cut in her car in the early hours of Sunday on Tannery Lane in Penketh after leaving her home address the previous evening.

📰 Unions are calling for better employment laws despite news of a multi-million pound compensation package for axed workers from P&O Ferries.

The RMT are calling the payout hush money as they say seafarers have been told if they don't sign up to non-disclosure agreements they will not get any settlement.

Read More Unions claim P&O payout is hush money and say Liverpool protests will go ahead

📰 It's now two years on from the first lockdown of the pandemic.

On March 23, 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced restrictions in a bid to help handle the spread of COVID-19.

Residents were told to stay at home, to only go shopping for essential items and were allowed to have one form of outdoor exercise a day.