📰 A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a 39-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in Old Swan on Monday night.
Learna Cheng, aged 25, of Rock Grove, was found with stab wounds in a house on the same street, has been charged by police after being treated in hospital.
📰 A man in his 70s has died after being hit by a BMW near the Formby Bypass and North End Lane junction.
The cyclist was injured during the crash at around five past eleven on Tuesday morning and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.
📰 The mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, has reached out to the people of Odesa, a Russian-speaking port city in the southwest of Ukraine.
Liverpool first had links with Odesa in 1957, when a relationship between the two towns was instigated by MP and councillor Bessie Braddock following WWII.