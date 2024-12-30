Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winds of up to 75mph are set to hit Liverpool on New Year's Day, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

A deep area of low pressure is also set to bring strong winds of up to 75mph to the city on New Year's Day.

A yellow weather warning for wind will be in place from 9am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

Forecasters said flying debris, such as tiles blown from roofs and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, could pose a danger to life.

The extreme conditions could also cause power cuts and interference to other services such as phone coverage.

Residents were also warned to prepare for travel delays on roads and cancelled rail or air travel.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely around coasts and hills, especially in the south and west, with 50-60 mph gusts likely fairly widely inland.”

What should I expect?

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close