The 11 most dangerous neighbourhoods in Knowsley revealed by latest crime data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th May 2025, 13:15 BST

Discover which Knowsley areas are deemed most dangerous based on recent crime data, highlighting the top 11 neighbourhoods.

These Knowsley neighbourhoods have the highest levels of data.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000

- The 11 safest neighbourhoods to live in Knowsley, according to the latest crime data

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

Knowsley is divided into 20 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 11 neighbourhoods in Knowsley with the largest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Kirkby South East area, there were 190.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. Kirkby South East

In the Kirkby South East area, there were 190.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Prescot area, there were 186.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Prescot

In the Prescot area, there were 186.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Page Moss & Fincham area, there were 135.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Page Moss & Fincham

In the Page Moss & Fincham area, there were 135.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Street View

In the Huyton East area, there were 127.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Huyton East

In the Huyton East area, there were 127.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Merseyside PoliceDataResidentsNewsletter
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice