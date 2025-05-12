These Knowsley neighbourhoods have the highest levels of data.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police ’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000

Knowsley is divided into 20 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 11 neighbourhoods in Knowsley with the largest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Kirkby South East In the Kirkby South East area, there were 190.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

2 . Prescot In the Prescot area, there were 186.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

3 . Page Moss & Fincham In the Page Moss & Fincham area, there were 135.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Street View