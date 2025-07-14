Day by day forecast for this week in Liverpool, including storms and rain

Thunderstorms. | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s the day by day forecast for this week in Liverpool, including when thunderstorms and rain are set to arrive.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With high temperatures and sunny weather over the weekend in Liverpool, many have been beginning to wonder how long it will last. This week is set for more clouds and rain; however, temperatures will remain high with sunny intervals.

Here is the forecast for this week, and how long the sun will last

Today (Monday 14th of July): A cloudier start to the week, with some heavy and potentially thundery showers spreading northeastwards. Fresher weather with more breeze. Liverpool- High of 24C, with a Low of 14C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday (15th of July): Heavy spells of thundery rain to start the day, brighter intervals and scattered heavy showers throughout the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Liverpool- High of 20C, with a low of 15C.

Wednesday (16th of July): A cloudy start, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Liverpool- High of 21C, with a low of 15C.

Thursday (17th of July): Light rain in the morning, changing to sunny intervals in the early evening. Liverpool- High of 23C, with a Low of 16C.

Friday (18th of July): Sunny intervals, changing to light showers in the early morning. Liverpool- High of 23C, with a low of 16C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday (19th of July): Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Liverpool- High of 22C, with a low of 15C.

Sunday (20th of July): Light showers changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Liverpool- High of 22C, with a low of 16C.