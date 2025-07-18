Concerns have been raised over a historic beauty spot which has been left to decline on a Merseyside housing estate.

As well as the deteriorating green spaces, residents say the depletion of water levels at a local lake is causing devastation to local wildlife.

The lake between School Lane and Park Lane in Maghull forms part of the former Moss Side Hospital site where First World War soldiers received treatment for ‘shell-shock’.

David Leatherbarrow at Moss Side lake near Persimmon Homes Poppy Fields estate in Maghull | LDRS

The waters and natural tranquillity of Moss Side lake was thought to be the ideal area for patients whilst they recovered and, more recently, an urban escape for families to enjoy. The site is now part of Poppy Fields, a new build housing development delivered by Persimmon Homes.

Over the years, the lake has attracted wildlife such as bats, ducks, geese and herons. The waters were once well stocked with plenty of carp swimming in its waters however, the lake is now drying up resulting in numerous reports of dead animals being found.

David Leathbarrow lives on Poppy Fields and also serves the community as a town councillor. David said the issue with the lake and the depleting water table have been ongoing since Persimmon Homes completed work on the housing development, adding: “It’s now become much worse and virtually dried out. I don’t accept this is solely due to warm weather.

“This lake, which has existed for generations, has played a key role in supporting local wildlife, storing rainwater and forming part of our neighbourhood’s green infrastructure. Its sudden deterioration is alarming.

“This is not about blame, it’s about ensuring that environmental responsibilities have been met and that our local natural assets are protected. Poppy Fields is a lovely place to live and the maintenance of the lake is the last bit of legacy to it, but’s been neglected and abandoned and it’s so unfortunate.”

The LDRS visited the site on July 15 and it’s easy to understand why the area is so loved by the local community, but it’s equally clear there is a real problem here.

One member of the residents committee accompanied us around the lake and gave us a tour and flagged a number of issues. He told us the rocks leading onto the island in the centre of the lake – formerly covered in water but now exposed and dry – was damning evidence the water table had dropped significantly over the last few years.

Within minutes of arriving we saw large areas of the lake were dry, dead carp were bobbing in the remaining water and a dead bird was hanging from a tree, sadly caught up in some abandoned fishing line exposed in the sediment.

It is the impact of the depleting water levels on the local wildlife which has really ramped up residents concerns.

In June, David was out walking the dog with his young daughter when they found a group of gosling trapped in a storm drain on the Poppyfields estate, he said: “I tried to open the drain with a shovel, then someone appeared with a crow bar and before long the whole community were there saving these baby geese!

“We eventually got them out and returned them to the mum and dad and from then on, everyone was watching the geese as they grew and we even created ‘Goose Watch’ group chat where people were posting updates about the family.

“We’ve all watched the little family grow, until tragically the dad was seen floating dead in the water in Moss Side pond. It’s so sad to see and everyone – especially the kids – were really upset.

“But we keep ‘Goose Watch’ going and still count the young geese when we see them, make sure they’re still alive and kicking and doing well. The circle of life on Poppyfields all represented with ‘Goose Watch’.

“It’s shows what this community is about and how important this little oasis is for everyone who lives here and that’s why people feel so passionately about what is happening here.”

David has organised a public meeting on July 24 with Persimmon, RMG and Sefton Council and hopes progress will finally be made. He has also a petition running which calls for an urgent investigation into the conditions at Moss Side lake which can be found here.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes North West said: “We are aware of the concerns regarding Moss Side Lake and are committed to working with all parties to identify and resolve any issues.

“While maintenance of the lake is the responsibility of the management company, we have been pro actively working with local councillors and the residents’ association and will be meeting with residents again in the near future to discuss any actions that may be required.”

The LDRS understands at this point that the management company RMG does not accept responsibility for the maintenance of the lake, but only the surrounding landscaping areas.

The LDRS also understands the site drainage and sewer network has still not been adopted by United Utilities under a S104 agreement from Persimmon North West, and the drainage responsibility still lies with the developer.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “The sewers and pumping station on this estate have not been transferred into our ownership, and we are working closely with Persimmon North West to ensure the drainage has been constructed to the correct standards.”

Sefton Council have confirmed its planning enforcement officers are currently investigating the issues raised by the residents of Poppy Fields.