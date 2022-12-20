“She’d had to watch helplessly as her companion died and no doubt would have been terrified about what would become of her.”

A neglected deaf dog who was rescued from an empty property in Merseyside - where her starving canine friend was found dead - is looking forward to spending her first Christmas in a new loving home.

Misty, a Catahoula Leopard dog, was one of two dogs who had been locked up and left in a filthy abandoned building on the Wirral with no food and water.

Advertisement

Rescued by RSPCA inspector Helen Smith, she has now been rehabilitated, taught sign language commands and transformed into a healthy and bouncy bundle who has been adopted by a family.

Helen said: “Misty was very frightened when we rescued her and not used to human contact but I knew she was a loving dog. It must have been awful to be left starving with no water in such a dark and filthy building.

“She’d had to watch helplessly as her companion died and no doubt would have been terrified about what would become of her. “

Sadly, this kind of abandonment is on the increase. The RSPCA believes the cost of living crisis is leading to more people dumping or neglecting their pets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The animal rescue charity has seen a shocking 25% rise in the number of abandonments along with a 13% rise in neglect incidents being dealt with by rescue teams.

Misty: A heartwarming success story

Rescued in July 2021, Misty, aged three, was severely underweight, dehydrated and weak. Staff also noticed she was deaf and taught her sign language commands to help her in the next chapter of her life.

Misty, a Catahoula Leopard dog, with new owner Dougie Hall. Image: RSPCA

Advertisement

In March this year - after months of patiently waiting in RSPCA care - Misty was adopted. She is now enjoying life in a new home where her tragic past is firmly behind her and is loving her new family Linda Hutton (55) and Dougie Hall (48) in Wakefield, West Yorkshire and is looking forward to spending her first Christmas in her forever home.

Linda, who helps run a family cafe, said Misty is now loving life and has become best friends with the couple’s two other dogs Hank, also a Catahoula Leopard dog and Daisy, a Rhodesian Ridgeback - both aged two.

Advertisement

Linda said: “We have experience of this breed and we did think it would be nice to have another and we thought Hank would be better with a spayed bitch.

“We then saw an appeal for Misty who had been waiting patiently for a new home and so we decided to enquire about her as she wasn’t too far away from where we lived. We visited Daisy a number of times and knew she would fit into the family and so we adopted her.

Advertisement

Misty with Daisy and Hank. Image: RSPCA

“The three of them love each other and really have the time of their lives together. They all enjoy walks and are very good on the lead - we also have a big garden which they like to play in, or relax on the sun loungers of chairs.

“We have a dog flap so they are in and out all the time having fun and getting up to some mischief at times. They also love our little grandson Archie, aged four, when he visits and all four play together.

“We are so grateful to the RSPCA and are supporting their Christmas campaign so they can save more lives like Misty. We’d urge other dog lovers to help animals in need and join the rescue.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Misty was saved from a lingering death and transformed from a frightened and starving dog who lacked attention into the bouncy, loving healthy girl she is today.”

Misty when rescued from an abandoned building. Image: RSPCA

RSPCA Christmas Rescue appeal

The RSPCA is appealing to people who are in the position to donate to please ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’. Any contribution could make the difference between life and death for animals this winter.

Advertisement