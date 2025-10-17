Liverpool City Council has allocated £250,000 to revitalise Everton Library, ensuring its future as a cultural asset.

The historic and cherished Everton Library is set for transformation.

Built in 1896 by Thomas Shelmerdine, the Grade II listed building celebrated for its Jacobean and Arts and Crafts architecture. Known as the "Jewel on the Hill," it features a turret, glass-vaulted ceiling, and ornate ironwork, reflecting Liverpool’s rich civic heritage and early public library movement.

After closing as a library in 1999, the building has undergone significant decline and decay over the last 20 years and features in the Victorian Society’s list of most endangered buildings in Britain. It is often noted by LiverpoolWorld readers as one of the city’s ‘neglected’ buildings they would like to see restored.

Now, Liverpool City Council has now allocated £250,000 for remedial and improvement works, to ensure the building can return to use as a cultural and community asset.

The local authority says the funding will make the building “as weatherproof and as environmentally clean as possible”, and support the completion of a specialist condition survey - a detailed, conservation‑focused inspection and report that will record the building’s fabric, defects, and causes of decay, and then set out repair priorities.

Everton Library, Everton. | Rodhullandemu - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

The investment from Liverpool City Council ensures Everton Library will continue to form the “Golden Triangle” with St George’s Church in Everton, and Everton Park to aid the areas ongoing regeneration.

Councillor Harry Doyle, Cabinet member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, said: “Liverpool City Council is being innovative and inspirational in the use of our many heritage buildings, and creating a catalyst for regeneration.

“This investment is a clear sign of how important the council views cultural assets such as Everton Library. The building has played a vital role in the history of the Everton community, and thanks to the work that will be carried out, it will have a crucial role in the future too.”

Everton North Councillor, Portia Fahey, added: “I am absolutely delighted to hear that the council are investing in cleaning and securing Everton Library. This is the first page in a brand-new chapter for the library, as we celebrate 129 years of The Jewel on the Hill.

“Many residents have fond memories of the library and will be thrilled to know that the building is being looked after by the Council and will continue to be part of the Everton heritage story.”