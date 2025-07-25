A derelict eyesore that has been attracting antisocial behaviour for years looks set to be demolished in the next few months.

The decision will likely be welcomed by those living in the town who have complained about the state of it.

Dominick House, the former government office building on St Alban’s Road currently towers over Liscard town centre but lies derelict with multiple windows either smashed or boarded up. The building closed in 2018.

Dominick House in Liscard | Ed Barnes/LDRS

Wirral Council was planning to sell its freehold for the site to Prospect Estates, the owner of the leasehold, in 2022 but this was postponed. Since then, the building has fallen further into a state of disrepair.

In March, there were calls by Liscard’s councillors for immediate action to be taken over the building. They said Wirral Council had been pursuing leaseholder Prospect Estates to make the building safe.

In May, a decision was made over the building though no details were made public at the time. Now a new report suggests the former office block could be demolished.

A capital budget report presented to councillors on July 23 listed the building for demolition by March 2026 alongside the council’s former buildings in the town on Egerton Grove as well as the Woodchurch Leisure Centre.

Liscard councillor Graeme Cooper, who asked for more details at the meeting, told the LDRS: “We have been very concerned about Dominick House for a long time. Lots of residents have raised concerns about it. We have got antisocial behaviour and then we have got the building itself.

“Apart from being an eyesore, it’s a building that was built at a certain time. When it was an office block in use, it was serving a purpose.

“It doesn’t seem to have had any use since that time. It hasn’t been maintained at all and there were people getting into the building for whatever purpose. We have had many reports of antisocial behaviour.”

Cllr Cooper said there was progress happening though he was waiting for more information on the plans for the site. He and fellow councillors Janette Williamson and James Laing have been pushing for action on the building for a while.

He told the LDRS it was positive news, adding: “We have always said it is going to be about delivering on things. We have had so many schemes where it hasn’t gone far enough or it’s been something cosmetic that hasn’t taken off. This shows action is being taken in Liscard.”