'Devoted grandad' died in Port of Liverpool forklift incident

Michael Leppert tragically died in a forklift truck incident at Seaforth Docks.

The family of a man who died at the Port of Liverpool on Wednesday have paid tribute to the ‘devoted grandad’.

Operations were suspended on Wednesday morning (April 30), following reports of a ‘serious’ incident involving a forklift truck at Seaforth Docks.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Merseyside Police sadly confirmed that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Port of Liverpool.Port of Liverpool.
Port of Liverpool. | David Dixon CC

The man has now been formally identified as Michael Leppert from Seaforth and his next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

In a brief statement his family said: “Mike was a much-loved son, dad and very devoted grandad and he will be sorely missed. The family request privacy at this time as they process their loss.”

An investigation by Merseyside Police and the Health and Safety Executive into Mr Leppert’s death remains ongoing.

