The government has announced it will provide a one-off £150 payment to disabled people across Liverpool

Disability cost-of-living payment: how people in Liverpool should expect to receive the £150 payment

On September 20, the government announced that it will be providing a one-off payment of £150 to disabled people across Liverpool starting today.

The disability cost-of-living payment will be paid automatically as part of a £37 billion package of support from the government to tackle the cost of living crisis this winter.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi said:

“Today’s announcement that disabled people will begin to receive an additional £150 payment from the end of September reinforces our commitment to help UK households through the challenging times ahead.”

The payment will be made on top of further help including the energy bill discount scheme announced earlier this year.

What is the one-off disability cost of living payment?

The government has announced that it will be supporting disabled people on low-incomes with a one-off payment to be made at the start of October.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Chloe Smith said: “We know disabled people can face additional costs, which is why we are acting to help reduce the financial pressures on the most vulnerable.”

The payment is on top of the £1,200 many low-income benefit claimants will receive as the government aims to provide a wider level of support for disabled people across the country.

“We know it’s a worrying time for some people and I’d urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer by searching Help for Households.”

Who is eligible for the £150 disability cost-of-living payment?

Claimants of the following list of disability benefits may be eligible for the scheme:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement.

How can I receive the disability cost-of-living payment?

Those eligible for the one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment will be paid automatically from September, 20

When will I receive the disability cost-of-living payment?

The government has revealed people who received a confirmed disability payment on May 25 will be paid shortly after September 20.

For those who are waiting to be assessed for disability benefits or are yet to receive a confirmation for their disability benefits on May 25 - the one-off payment may be delayed.