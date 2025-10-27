A Wirral teacher has been banned from the profession for life after he falsely told his pupils he had played for England and Leicester City FC.

A teacher misconduct panel also found Aaron Smith had provided false information when applying for jobs at two schools.

The teacher misconduct hearing was held on October 3 due to a number of allegations of dishonesty made against Aaron Smith who was a member of staff at the Co-Op Academy in Bebington. Mr Smith was not present and was not represented.

The Co-Op Academy in Bebington | Google/LDRS

The allegations were that he had provided false information when applying for a job in 2016 at the Bebington High Sports College, now the Co-Op Academy, and that between October 2019 and October 2021 at the school, he submitted false information. He was also alleged to have sent in false information while employed as a PE Teacher at Woodlands Primary School between 2015 and 2016.

Mr Smith has admitted the facts related to Woodlands allegations and that this was dishonest. However he denies the allegations related to Bebington High but “did not admit that those admitted facts amounted to unacceptable professional conduct”.

However the panel found all allegations made against Mr Smith were proven.

This included allegations he made up a “fictitious” Dr Sheila Edwards including sending emails and a letter from this person. While applying for a job at Woodlands Primary School, he said he had been employed by Leicester City Council and while employed, that he had been a professional football player for Leicester City FC and West Bromwich Albion FC as well as representing England at U15 Level.

Concerns about Mr Smith came to light after he “delivered an assembly to pupils speaking about his experience as a professional football player at Leicester”. This was because someone “contacted Woodlands School as they could not find Mr Smith online”.

The decision notice said: “Woodlands School investigated and allegedly found that Mr Smith had not been a professional football player at Leicester and that he had edited a photograph of the current team with his face to show pupils.”

Mr Smith then applied for a job at the Bebington school and started working there in September 2016. In 2021, the notice said: “Concerns came to light regarding Mr Smith’s repeated absence from the cchool. A welfare meeting was held with Mr Smith on October 13, 2021.

“Prior to this meeting, Mr Smith provided a letter from Dr Edwards of Liverpool psychotherapy and counselling service. Suspicions arose around the authenticity of this letter due to the lack of a letterhead and incorrect spelling and the grammar usage.

“On October 14, 2021 the school contacted Liverpool psychotherapy and counselling service by telephone, and they were informed that Dr Edwards did not work there. The school was also provided with a copy of an email from Dr Edwards by Mr Smith, which gave rise to suspicions.

“The school repeatedly tried to contact Dr Edwards via this email address and there was a reply to say that she was on holiday, but she never responded with a letter on a headed paper. It had not been possible to get hold of Dr Edwards via telephone using the number she provided. Ultimately the school concluded that Dr Edwards did not exist.”

Several witnesses gave evidence supporting the allegations made by the Co-Op Academy Bebington. The panel felt it had been “proven on the balance of probabilities that Mr Smith had provided false information”.

One witness said: “Mr Smith did take lots of phone calls whilst at theschool and would answer the call saying “hello doctor”, adding: “He felt Mr Smith wanted his colleagues to hear those conversations as no other members of staff took personal calls at work.”

Regarding the allegations made during his time at Woodlands Primary School, concerns were raised after “a pupil and his father were unable to find anyinformation online about Mr Smith’s football career”. This was after Mr Smith gave an assembly about his career.

A witness asked Mr Smith to deliver the talk as a way to provideinspiration and motivation in February 2016, presenting to the panel that as part of this assembly, Mr Smith showed the pupils a number of props including a football shirt, medals, team sheet and photos of him in the youth team.

It was also found Mr Smith when applying to the school had said he was a fitness consultant at Leicester City Council from December 2002 to December 2004, a professional football player at Leicester City Football Club from June 2000 to December 2001, and a football player at West Bromwich Albion Football Club from June 1997 to April 2000. In his cover letter, he said he played for England.

A witness said research they had later done found no record of Mr Smith playing for England and “never represented England at any level”. No trace was found of a professional football career.

In coming to their decision, the panel “considered the written and oral evidence provided that Mr Smith was a good teacher at various points in his career” but felt his actions “fundamentally breached the standard of conduct expected of a teacher”.

The panel decision notice said they “found that Mr Smith had acted deliberately and had knowingly provided false information and misled pupils” and “did not consider that the incident was out of character and concluded that Mr Smith’s behaviour constituted a pattern of conduct”.

Mr Smith claim “he did not know that the information he shared was fictitious and that he shared all information to aid his employer to best support him” and “he did not know that Dr Edwards, Ms Green, Ms Dalton, Dr Pacati or Dr Edgar were fictitious.” In his defence, Mr Smith also said “due to lockdown restrictions, he would wait, sleep outside hospitals, in car parks, on roads” but the panel considered this unsubstantiated.

In coming to her decision, the Teaching Regulation Agency’s Sarah Buxcey felt probition was proportionate and appropriate, adding: “Mr Smith’s lack of insight and remorse was a significant factor in forming that opinion.

“The panel noted that Mr Smith did not engage with the formal process and instead resigned with immediate effect shortly after the formal meeting at Woodlands Primary School, leaving the school and its pupils without a teacher.

“The panel also noted that, although Mr Smith acknowledged in his written submissions that he had made mistakes at Woodlands Primary School and apologised, they did not feel this demonstrated genuine remorse or insight.

“The panel noted that Mr Smith went on to provide false information and displayed unprofessional conduct at the Co-op Academy Bebington. The panel therefore considered that there remained a risk of Mr Smith repeating thisbehaviour.”

Mr Smith has been banned from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. He may be able to get this order removed from October 14, 2030.