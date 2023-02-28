Safer Streets campaign rolled out, disruption on Merseyrail, Eurovision tickets for Ukrainians

🚨 A campaign to increase women's safety, particularly around the transport network, is being rolled out across the whole of Merseyside. The Safer Streets campaign is now being expanded to increase efforts to tackle Violence against Women and Girls and improve women's feelings of safety across the region.

🚉 Merseyrail services will be disrupted this week as further preparations are made for the continued roll-out of the new fleet of trains. Liverpool Central station is closed to Northern line passengers, and there will be no services on the Hunts Cross line until Thursday, March 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement