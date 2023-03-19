A member of the public found the charred body on Bidston Hill and the RSPCA are appealing for information.

Investigators have launched an appeal for information after a dog which had been set on fire, slashed and had its front legs broken was found dead in a patch of woodland on the Wirral.

A member of the public made the horrific find on Bidston Hill last Sunday and the RSPCA is exploring every avenue as it looks into the ‘shocking and senseless act of cruelty’.

Thought to be a cross breed/bull type, the female dog was so badly burnt that the only fur remaining was on her ears. Her intestines and ribs had been exposed and both legs had been ‘cleanly broken’ according to a vet who later carried out an examination.

There were deep blows visible on her body and flesh also appeared to have been cut away from the back of her neck, possibly in an attempt to remove her microchip. The RSPCA are following up on details from the chip, which reveals she was born in 2015.

Visible track marks in the area suggest she may have dragged herself, or been pulled, for several metres. However, the vet who looked at her for the RSPCA said it was not possible to tell whether she was already dead prior to being injured and set on fire.

RSPCA inspector Leanne Cooper, who is investigating the incident, said: “This is a shocking and senseless act of cruelty. The images of this poor dog are very difficult and distressing to look at.

“Someone out there knows what happened to her and we would urge anyone with first-hand information to contact us as a matter of urgency. She was microchipped, and I am following lines of enquiry in relation to that, but we’d appeal to people who have additional information that could help this investigation to contact us straight away.”

The charred remains of the dog were found on Bidston Hill. Image: RSPCA

Appeal for information

The dog was found in woodland on Bidston Hill at about 12.30pm last Sunday (12 March). The RSPCA is urging members of the public to come forward with any information as they investigate and attempt to track down the person or persons responsible.