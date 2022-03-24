The dog was bought by the family of the toddler just one week before her tragic death.

A 17-month-old girl who was tragically mauled to death in her home in St Helens was killed by an American Bully XL dog.

Bella-Rae Birch was rushed to hospital after emergency services arrived on the scene at Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook, on Monday afternoon but she sadly died as a result of her injuries.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog, which was only bought by the family a week before Bella-Rae was killed, was handed over to police and put down.

An investigation has confirmed the dog was not an illegal breed prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Bella-Rae Birch. Image: Family handout

Speaking at the scene of the dog attack, Superintendent Steve Brizell of Merseyside Police said Bella-Rae “lost her life in the most unimaginably terrible circumstances”.

Adding: “Detailed investigations are continuing into this tragic event.

“We are working to identify all the previous owners of the dog so we can establish its history.”

An American Bully XL. Image: Wiki Commons

Police were called to Bidston Avenue at around 3.50pm on Monday following a report that a child had been attacked by a dog.

One neighbour, who gave her name as Jordan, said she ran to help Bella-Rae.

She said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”

The neighbour, who is due to go to university to train as a paramedic, said the child’s parents were “hysterical”.

Police investigate the fatal dog attack at Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook, St Helens. Image: Emily Bonner