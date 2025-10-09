These 19 absolutely adorable cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are desperately searching for their forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside this autumn.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.

Below are 19 charming cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Spook & Spirit Spook & Spirit are two shy, sweet-natured cats who have found themselves in a world that feels unfamiliar and overwhelming. Coming from a crowded multi-cat household, these two are still learning what it means to feel safe, seen, and loved. | RSPCA

2 . Hugo - Crossbreed (Husky mix) Hugo is a Crossbreed. He is looking for a strong-willed human/family who are willing to put the time into training even when he would prefer to be running in the opposite direction. | RSPCA

3 . Lucius This lovely boy is looking for a calm, loving home where he can chill out and enjoy tickles and cuddles. | RSPCA

4 . Honey - French Bulldog puppy Honey is a Frenchie puppy. She has three legs and needs no access to stairs to protect her mobility and a secure garden. This puppy may have three legs, but she has a huge heart and so much love to give. | RSPCA