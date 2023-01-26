2 . Wilfred

Wilfred and his brothers and sisters are XL Bullies and their three favourite things seem to be sleeping, snoozing and napping! This will soon change as they discover the world and everything becomes a little more exciting. He and his siblings going to grow up to be big dogs, and they will need all their basic training, as well as compulsory Dog School puppy classes. At present, a number of the litter have low grade heart murmurs. This isn’t unusual and there is a good chance that they will “grow out” of them sooner rather than later.