These adorable pups would love to be part of your family - including an American Bulldog, Chow Chow and Pomeranian.
Dogs Trust are hoping to find forever homes for the adorable animals in their care and get their 2023 rehoming campaign off to a great start.
Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them. Dogs Trust says every week 1000 people are making the call to give up their dog.
There are a range of puppies and dogs, at Dogs Trust Merseyside hoping to make your family complete - including a Pomeranian, Chow Chow and American Bulldog.
Take a look at the lovely dogs below to see if you could give one a loving home.
1. Margot and Olive
Margot is looking for a home with her sister olive. They can live with cats, dogs and children over the age of 10. Both dogs have chronic skin and ear disease and are currently on medication
2. Wilfred
Wilfred and his brothers and sisters are XL Bullies and their three favourite things seem to be sleeping, snoozing and napping! This will soon change as they discover the world and everything becomes a little more exciting. He and his siblings going to grow up to be big dogs, and they will need all their basic training, as well as compulsory Dog School puppy classes. At present, a number of the litter have low grade heart murmurs. This isn’t unusual and there is a good chance that they will “grow out” of them sooner rather than later.
3. Lily
Lily is a miniature Schnauzer and is going to need somebody at home with her for much of the time who is able to build up her hours left alone gradually, as she is not used to being left. She is fully house trained, but may need a little refresher after her stay in kennels.
4. Pepe
Pepe is a sweet older lad who is house trained and could be left for a few hours once settled. He can live with children over the age of 10, small friendly dogs, and potentially a cat too.