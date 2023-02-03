These adorable dogs range from young to old, big to small, and they would love to be part of your family.
Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find forever homes for the wonderful animals in their care and get their 2023 rehoming campaign off to a great start.
Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them. Dogs Trust says every week, around 1,000 people are making the call to give up their dog.
From puppies to older dogs, the rehoming charity has all sorts of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life - including a French Bulldog, Mastiff and Jack Russell.
Take a look at the lovely dogs below to see if you could give one a loving home.
1. Roxy
Roxy is a Mastiff cross and a fantastically enthusiastic pooch who is looking for someone that can keep up with her! She gets so excited to see people but we have to encourage her to keep her paws on the floor and she’s a keen greeter! She can be a little worried by new people but just loves to be made a fuss of. Roxy really enjoys being out exploring and approaches everything with joy.
2. Mango
Mango is a crossbreed looking for a home with a family who won’t rush her into settling, and where any children are of high school age. She is a sweet girl who is a dream to walk on her lead but she’s rather timid. She is likely to be house trained, but she will need to be the only pet.
3. Cinders
Cinders is a four year old Greyhound who is quiet, gentle and loves going for walks. She is best suited to a home with no other pets or children.
4. Bronson
Bronson can live with teenagers but when it comes to other dogs he can be rowdy and doesn’t listen, so he’s best as the only dog at home. He’s super friendly, but just needs a loving family to help him channel his energy.