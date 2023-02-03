1 . Roxy

Roxy is a Mastiff cross and a fantastically enthusiastic pooch who is looking for someone that can keep up with her! She gets so excited to see people but we have to encourage her to keep her paws on the floor and she’s a keen greeter! She can be a little worried by new people but just loves to be made a fuss of. Roxy really enjoys being out exploring and approaches everything with joy.