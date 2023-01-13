These wonderful canines would love to be part of your family - including a Siberian Husky and Pug.
Dogs Trust are hoping to find forever homes for the adorable animals in their care and get their 2023 rehoming campaign off to a great start.
Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them.
There are a range of puppies and dogs, at Dogs Trust Merseyside hoping to make your family complete - including a Siberian Husky and Pug.
Take a look at the wonderful dogs below to see if you could give one a loving home.
1. Otis
Otis is a young Siberian Husky who needs a family who are willing and able to take on and match his energy levels! He can’t live with cats but could live with children of high school age.
2. Michael
Michael has recently had surgery to remove a foreleg and is recovering very well, thanks to his foster carers. He will have no issues with this in the future and can live with a quiet dog, as he’s a shy lad. Children over the age of 10 will be fine, and possibly cats too, though he’s never lived with one. Michael is house trained and can be left an hour or two.
3. Patch
Patch has had a difficult life and needs a specific home with adopters who are willing to work him and Dogs Trust’s rehabilitation trainers. He had no access to beds or toys when younger, so now he puts very high value on both, and it needs to be properly managed. When it comes to other dogs, Patch is quite reactive, although he has been brilliant in the past.
4. Ernie
Ernie is a pug cross looking for a new family to help him become more confident. He is house trained, can be left alone for a couple of hours once settled in and can live with children aged 10 and over.