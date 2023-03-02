Dogs Trust are enouraging dog lovers to consider becoming foster carers or permanent owners.

Dogs Trust are hoping to find forever homes for the adorable animals that have sadly been placed in their care.

Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them. Dogs Trust says every week, around 1,000 people are making the call to give up their dog.

Staff at the rescue centres are also encouraging dog lovers to consider becoming fosterers, after a lovely greyhound was finally placed in a permanent home after being fostered over Christmas. Jack was in kennels for 18-months but his time in a foster home allowed Dogs Trust to see how he would fit into a family dynamic.

There are a range of puppies and dogs, at Dogs Trust Merseyside hoping to make your family complete or be a temporary guest - including a Belgian Shepherd and Pug.

Looking for a new pet but believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra? We’ve got you covered. Take a look at these wonderful dogs, who just want to be loved.

1 . Dogs seeking homes in Liverpool These pups would love to join your family! Photo Sales

2 . Xavier Xavier can live with other dogs although he gets a little frisky at times, but no other pets. He will need a home where any children are over the age of 16. Dogs Trust have no history for Xavier so cannot guarantee that he is house trained, but it is likely. Photo Sales

3 . Pandy Ten-year-old Pandy can live with another dog of a quiet nature, but not cats. She will need a home without any children resident or visiting, and is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours. Photo Sales

4 . Tispy Tipsy is a 13-year-old Miniature Poodle looking for a quiet retirement home with no other pets. Children of high school age will be fine, and he is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours without worry. Photo Sales