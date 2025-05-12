These absolutely adorable dogs at Dogs Trust are hoping to find their forever homes in and around Liverpool this spring.
Dogs Trust Merseyside, which supports areas including Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral, and St Helens, currently cares for over 50 dogs who are all eager for the chance to join a loving family and settle into a permanent home.
A wide variety of breeds and ages are available for adoption or fostering, including a German Shepherd, Greyhound, Bulldog, Jack Russell, Cocker Spaniel and more.
Below are 15 of the rescue centre's newest
1. Blake - Greyhound
Blake is a Greyhound. Blake can live with other large dogs and children of high school age. He will have spent his life in a kennel environment so please be patient as he may not be house trained or used to being home by himself. Blake has some hip pain that may require ongoing medication. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Baxter - Mastiff cross
Baxter is a Mastiff cross, believed to be around one or two years old. Baxter is looking for a home where any children are over 16, and robust. His family will need to be committed to ongoing training to work on his impulse control and social skills. Baxter may not be fully house trained and isn't used to spending time at home by himself. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Flint - German Shepherd
Flint is a German Shepherd. He can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only dog in the household. He is most likely house trained as Dogs Trust know he has lived in a home before. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Harriet - Rottweiler
Harriet is a Rottweiler. She can live with a calm dog and children aged over ten. Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending time home alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside