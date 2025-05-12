2 . Baxter - Mastiff cross

Baxter is a Mastiff cross, believed to be around one or two years old. Baxter is looking for a home where any children are over 16, and robust. His family will need to be committed to ongoing training to work on his impulse control and social skills. Baxter may not be fully house trained and isn't used to spending time at home by himself. | Dogs Trust Merseyside