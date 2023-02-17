These cute animals would love to join your family.
Dogs Trust are hoping to find forever homes for the adorable animals in their care.
Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them. Dogs Trust says every week, around 1,000 people are making the call to give up their dog.
There are a range of puppies and dogs, at Dogs Trust Merseyside hoping to make your family complete - including a Labrador cross and Frenchies.
Looking for a new pet but believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra? We’ve got you covered. Take a look at these wonderful dogs, who just want to be loved.
1. Hiro
Hiro will need a home where he is the only pet and there are no children. He is house trained and can be left alone for about 4 hours without worry, once he's settled in. He is a little nervous of new people and will need a few visits to him at the centre before going home. Hiro does have Addisons disease and needs regular medication.
2. Yenga
Yenga is an American Bulldog cross and requires a home where she is the only pet as she can be uncomfortable interacting with other dogs.
3. Poppins
Dogs Trust have no history of Poppins so think she’ll be better suited to a home without kids under ten. She is also known to chase small furry things so best to be the only pet!
4. Ursula
Six year old Ursula is looking for a quieter home where she can soak up all the attention as the only pet, and where any children are over the age of 12. She may need some help in the house training department so will need somebody at home often.