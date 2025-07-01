These 17 delightful dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside need loving homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:39 BST

Meet the adorable dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside looking for loving homes in Liverpool.

These precious puppies and delightful dogs are looking for permanent, loving homes in and around Liverpool this summer.

Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and lovely golden oldies.

Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Poppy is a Border Collie. Poppy needs a home as the only pet and where any children are over 16 because of her nervous nature.

1. Poppy - Border Collie

Poppy is a Border Collie. Poppy needs a home as the only pet and where any children are over 16 because of her nervous nature. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Georgia is a German Shepherd. Georgia can live with teenagers but not other pets at present. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending time alone.

2. Georgia - German Shepherd

Georgia is a German Shepherd. Georgia can live with teenagers but not other pets at present. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Guinness is an American Bulldog. Guinness can live with children of high school age but presently not other dogs. Dogs Trust have no history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time alone.

3. Guinness - American Bulldog

Guinness is an American Bulldog. Guinness can live with children of high school age but presently not other dogs. Dogs Trust have no history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Lotus is a Shar Pei cross. Lotus can live with other pets and children over the age of eight. She is house trained but not used to spending time by herself. She has some dermatitis on her feet and also some thickening of the skin on her forelegs that is not uncommon for Shar Peis.

4. Lotus - Shar Pei cross

Lotus is a Shar Pei cross. Lotus can live with other pets and children over the age of eight. She is house trained but not used to spending time by herself. She has some dermatitis on her feet and also some thickening of the skin on her forelegs that is not uncommon for Shar Peis. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

