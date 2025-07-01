These precious puppies and delightful dogs are looking for permanent, loving homes in and around Liverpool this summer.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and lovely golden oldies.
Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Poppy - Border Collie
Poppy is a Border Collie. Poppy needs a home as the only pet and where any children are over 16 because of her nervous nature. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Georgia - German Shepherd
Georgia is a German Shepherd. Georgia can live with teenagers but not other pets at present. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Guinness - American Bulldog
Guinness is an American Bulldog. Guinness can live with children of high school age but presently not other dogs. Dogs Trust have no history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Lotus - Shar Pei cross
Lotus is a Shar Pei cross. Lotus can live with other pets and children over the age of eight. She is house trained but not used to spending time by herself. She has some dermatitis on her feet and also some thickening of the skin on her forelegs that is not uncommon for Shar Peis. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
