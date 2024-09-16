2 . Angus

Angus is a lurcher. He is looking for a home where he will be the only dog, and any children over the age of 12. He adores being made a fuss of, and loves being taken out for his walks. When out and about, Angus is strong on his lead and can be very vocal when he spies other dogs in the distance, so his family will need to teach him to focus on them, rather than what's going on elsewhere. | Dogs Trust Merseyside