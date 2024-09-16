Dogs Trust Merseyside has so many amazing dogs up for adoption and all of them are hoping to find a forever home this autumn.
Covering Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens, the animal rescue centre has around 60 dogs looking for new families.
So, if you follow the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra and are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and meet these lovely pups.
Below are 15 of the centre’s most recent additions, who would love to make you smile! You can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.
1. Ted
Ted is a Pomeranian. He's a smashing chap who loves to play with his family and enjoys a fuss. Being brushed isn't Ted's favourite thing, but he tolerates it, and his coat will need regular care to prevent it getting matted. Ted gets along well with other dogs and could live with one of a similar temperament. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Angus
Angus is a lurcher. He is looking for a home where he will be the only dog, and any children over the age of 12. He adores being made a fuss of, and loves being taken out for his walks. When out and about, Angus is strong on his lead and can be very vocal when he spies other dogs in the distance, so his family will need to teach him to focus on them, rather than what's going on elsewhere. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Maddie
Maddie (affectionately known as Boiled Egg!) is a Bulldog and a happy girl who is always willing to say hello to people. Maddie is very overweight and she will need to continue to exercise, but she mustn't overdo it, and certainly not in warm weather. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Jay
Jay is a French Bulldog Cross. He can live with teenagers but no other pets as he guards toys. He is house trained but not used to being left so will need someone home with him most of the time. He's almost 12 now but still an active lad, and when getting ready for his walk he will put himself in his harness! | Dogs Trust Merseyside
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.