Up to 15 dolphins were spotted breaking through the waves as the Hoylake RNLI crew conducted a training exercise.

A Wirral RNLI crew were treated to an ‘incredible sight’ in Liverpool Bay at the weekend when a large pod of dolphins surrounded their lifeboat and started playing in the bow wave.

The team of volunteers from Hoylake RNLI were on a training exercise near Burbo Bank Wind Farm when they encountered the curious bottlenose dolphins, who seemed eager to investigate their Shannon class lifeboat.

Up to 15 dolphins were spotted breaking through the waves by the crew, who took a moment to film the ‘incredible sight’ before continuing their training exercise and leaving the cetaceans to feed in peace.

"The Hoylake RNLI crew were thrilled to spot the dolphins swimming and feeding in the region's waters, as it's not a sight they see routinely through training or rescues,” the RNLI told the BBC. "Bottlenose dolphins have been spotted in this region alongside other marine mammals such as porpoises and grey seals."

The ‘thrilling’ site comes amid contrasting reports regarding pollution levels in the Mersey Estuary. In February 2024, a survey claimed the area had made the 'greatest river recovery in Europe' after recording dozens of fish and shark species in the waters.