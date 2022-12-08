Driving examiner strikes: Full list of Merseyside test centres affected this December

Learner drivers face further test delays.

Those scheduled to take driving tests in December and January are facing potential cancellations, as driving examiners are going on strike.

Between Monday December 19 and Saturday December 24, driving examiners who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will take part in strike action in the North West.

Advertisement

Other areas will be affected at different times throughout December and January.

The DVSA has already struggled to clear a backlog of driving tests after lockdown suspended all operations in March 2020, with many learners waiting months for a test. The company has since created over 400,000 additional test appointments to help ease the congestion, however, the current wait time is between 10-23 weeks across Merseyside.

The strike action may affect:

Car driving tests

Motorcycle tests

Lorry, bus, coach and minibus driving tests

Tractor or specialist vehicle driving tests

Approved driving instructor (ADI) part 2 (driving ability) or part 3 (instructional ability) tests

ADI standards checks

Moped and motorcycle compulsory basic training (CBT) checks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Theory tests are not affected.

Merseyside test centres affected

Upton

Speke

Wallasey

Widnes

Southport

St Helens

Norris Green

What to do if you have a test booked

Advertisement

According to DVLA, not all examiners are PCS union members, and even if they are, they might choose not to go on strike. You must give at least 3 clear working days’ notice to change your test date, or you’ll have to pay again.