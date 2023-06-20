A landlord, who was so drunk he even failed to notice his trousers had fallen down, went on to sexually molest a woman and a man in his pub on Merseyside. Richard Whalley had groped both victims on previous occasions but this time they both complained to the police about his behaviour and landed him in court.

On Tuesday, Liverpool Crown Court heard that the 46-year-old touched the man’s genitals and tried to kiss him on the lips before turning his attention to the woman and grabbing her bottom at The Sun Inn in Derby Street, Prescot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones said that Whalley, ofWest Street, Prescot, had been ‘acting in a seedy and lecherous manner’, adding: “This happened in a public house where you were the landlord, where you should have been in a position of authority and responsible for what happened on those premises.

“You were regularly seen to be intoxicated and incapable of exercising that responsibility. The fact that you remain as landlord is somewhat worrying but I anticipate that following this hearing that position will be altered.”

The judge said that an indication of how drunk Whalley had been was that the woman victim told how his trousers fell down to his knees when he stood up ‘and you were oblivious.’

Richard Whalley, pub landlord at The Sun Inn, leaves court. Image: Lynda Roughley

What happened: The male victim, a regular customer, told how Whalley was ‘touchy feely’ which he would excuse as a joke when confronted. On November 26, 2021 he was in the pub and saw the defendant ‘in an advanced state of intoxication, incoherent, and slumped over two bar stools from which he kept falling’. About 9pm, when Whalley stood up to leave the victim supported him but when he turned to continue talking to his companion the defendant put his arm around his shoulder and tried to kiss him on the cheek.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He told him to ‘jog on’ and the defendant grabbed hold of his bottom and attempted to kiss him on the lips,” the court heard. “He swore at him and told him to go home, but the defendant then grabbed hold of his private parts.”

Mr Watson said that the victim later told police the defendant had tried to kiss and touch him on the bottom on an earlier occasion “but that this felt different and definitely a sexual act on the defendant’s behalf. He pointed out in his statement that the defendant seemed shocked by his negative reaction to his actions.”

The female victim told how in the summer of that year Whalley grabbed her bottom and she gave him a clear warning about his actions. But an hour after Whalley molested the first victim he tried to hug her and kiss her on the cheek but she pushed him off. Later she felt his hand on her bottom. “She screamed ‘too far Richard’ at him and pushed him away with force causing him to stumble backwards, and she then ran out of the bar and has not returned to the pub since.”

Charges: When interviewed last year Whalley denied any knowledge of assaulting the two victims but accepted he should not have been drinking that night as he was combining alcohol with morphine medication for his back. He pleaded guilty to two offences of sexual assault shortly before he was due to face trial in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence: Frank Dillon, defending, said that Whalley, who has no previous convictions, was ashamed and remorseful. “He understands the problems his behaviour caused his victims and knows they will be suffering significant upset. He is still the landlord but accepts his licence will be taken from him following these proceedings.” Mr Dillon said that the defendant has since ‘virtually eliminated’ alcohol which has a disinhibiting effect on his behaviour.’