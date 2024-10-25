Second unexploded bomb found on same street in Merseyside within two days
The device was found at a construction site on North Atlantic Avenue, the same street in which an unexploded WWII bomb was discovered by construction workers on Tuesday (October 22).
The second ‘unexploded ordnance’ was reported to Merseyside Police at 11.45am today (October 24) and Dunnings Bridge Road was closed in both directions between Park Lane and Boundary Road/Netherton Way.
The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit arrived on scene at around 3.00pm, with Merseyside Police confirming that the ordnance has “now been removed to be detonated at a safe location”. Dunnings Bridge Road has now reopened.
The bomb disposal unit was also called in to deal with the first device, found on Tuesday. It was safely removed and detonated in a controlled explosion on Ainsdale Beach.
