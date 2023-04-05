Register
Easter weather in Northern Ireland 2023: Met Office forecast for April bank holiday weekend & school holidays

Easter 2023 is almost upon us - but will Northern Ireland get some well-deserved sun to ring in spring? Here’s the Met Office forecast for the upcoming break.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

Easter is very nearly here and people in Northern Ireland are no doubt keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for a sun-soaked break to kick off the spring season. Will we get the good weather we’re dreaming of over the upcoming Good Friday, Easter Sunday and the Bank Holiday?

Most of the UK has experienced tumultuous weather over the course of the last few weeks, especially after the arrival of Storm Mathis last week. Rainfall has been battering the country, with strong winds and chilly temperatures, but Tuesday (April 3) saw brighter spells return.

Easter bank holiday starts on Good Friday (April 7) and runs until Easter Monday (April 10). Most schools will be breaking up for their Easter holidays for just under two weeks from April 3 to April 14, just in time for an Easter egg hunt or two.

With that in mind here’s what we can expect from the weather in Northern Ireland over Easter, according to the Met Office.

This week and Good Friday

Bright spells and occasional showers on Thursday, the showers possibly heavy. Best of the brightness later in the day. Light to moderate northwest winds. A mainly dry and settled period of weather with bright and sunny spells will follow on Good Friday. Cold overnight with some frost.

Weekend including Easter Sunday and beyond

Rain spreading east later on Sunday. On Monday, eastern and southeastern areas will be dry at first, but the north and west will have a damp start with rain here pushing eastwards across the rest of the UK through the day. Sunny spells and showers will follow from the west, some heavy at times

